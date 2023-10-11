Policemen ‘abducted’ by dacoits in Shikarpur katcha area

SHHIKARPUR: Five policemen have been ‘abducted’ along with weapons by dacoits in the katcha area of Sindh’s Shikarpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, dacoits attacked a police check post at Kot Shahoo locality of a katcha area and ‘took’ five policemen hostage.

SHO Kot Shahu, Mehboob Brohi, and Head Muhrar are among the five policemen ‘kidnapped’ by the dacoits. The dacoits fled toward katcha along with the abductees.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police have been summoned for the operation to recover the ‘abducted’ cops.

It is to be noted that the Caretaker government of Sindh is carrying out an operation against the dacoits in katcha area to restore law and order situation.

Earlier to this, five cops were reportedly abducted along with the weapons by the dacoits in katcha area of Kandhkot.

The dacoits released four of the officials, however, one official namely Mumtaz Tanori – a resident of Shikarpur – was still being captivated.