PESHAWAR: A new bill aimed at eliminating begging has been introduced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, proposing strict measures against professional beggars across the province, ARY News reported.

Under the proposed Vagrancy Act 2026, the law will be implemented province-wide, with authorities empowered to take action against individuals involved in organized begging networks. The bill also calls for the establishment of a provincial steering committee to oversee implementation and policy direction.

According to the draft law, the committee will have the authority to block national identity cards and passports of habitual offenders. First-time offenders may face up to one month in prison, while repeat offenders could be sentenced to up to one year in jail.

Harsher penalties are proposed for those involved in fraudulent begging, with up to two years of imprisonment, while individuals running organized begging rackets could face up to three years behind bars. Those forcing children into begging may be fined up to Rs400,000.

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The bill grants police and social welfare officials the power to arrest professional beggars without a warrant. Arrested individuals must be presented before a special magistrate within 24 hours.

Importantly, courts will have the option to send beggars to rehabilitation centers instead of prison. These centers will provide vocational training and psychological support to help reintegrate individuals into society.

Children found begging will be handed over to child protection units under the proposed legislation.

The draft also includes plans to introduce biometric tracking and modern technology for continuous monitoring of beggars. Begging in public places will be declared a punishable offense, and facilitators will also face legal action.

The provincial steering committee will review the law’s implementation progress every three months.