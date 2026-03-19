Robber posing as beggar loots motorist at gunpoint on Karachi’s Tariq Road

A man posing as a beggar looted a motorist at gunpoint in Karachi’s busy Tariq Road area, highlighting ongoing concerns over street crime in the metropolis, police officials confirmed on Thursday.

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The incident took place a few days ago within the jurisdiction of the Ferozeabad Police Station. According to initial reports, the suspect used deception to approach unsuspecting motorist during peak traffic hours.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that the accused, dressed as a beggar, approached a vehicle amid a traffic jam, pretending to request financial assistance. As the driver lowered the window, the suspect suddenly produced a firearm, threatening the victim and demanding valuables.

Read more: ‘Millionaire beggar’ arrested by police in Karachi

The dacoit managed to snatch cash and a mobile phone before swiftly fleeing the scene, taking advantage of the congestion to avoid immediate pursuit.

Law enforcement authorities have obtained the CCTV footage and initiated a search operation to trace and apprehend the suspect. Police officials stated that efforts are underway to identify the individual and prevent similar incidents, urging citizens to remain vigilant, particularly in crowded traffic conditions.

Last week, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi took notice of the increasing number of professional beggars in the city ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to continue and intensify the campaign against professional beggars in markets, intersections, and shopping centers.

According to the hand out issued by the Commissioner’s office, in the last 10 days, 144 professional beggars were arrested, and FIRs were lodged against 30 beggars under the concerned assistant Commissioner’s orders.