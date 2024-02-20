Behroze Sabzwari, Javed Sheikh breaks silence on nepotism

Veteran actors Behroze Sabzwari and Javed Sheikh speak up on the pressure of performance, faced by the star kids in recent times, with the rise of the nepotism debate.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Sitting across from host Mohib Mirza on his talk show ‘The Knock Knock Show’, on ARY Digital, celebrated actors and brothers-in-law Javed Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari addressed the nepotism debate, with all three of their kids, Shahroz, Momal and Shahzad being in the industry as well.

“All three of our kids are extremely hardworking because they have seen the efforts of their fathers all their life, and how we have established ourselves. We didn’t get what we have overnight,” said the ‘Thora Sa Haq’ actor.

Sabzwari continued, “For instance, even if I help Shahroz [his son] get a serial, by recommending to someone, it is he who has to perform eventually.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

“So, whatever name our kids have made for themselves, it is their own effort, like any other actor, be it you, or Fawad Khan, or Fahad Mustafa,” added the veteran.

Sharing his two cents on the discussion, Sheikh said, “To date, neither I nor Behroze has ever asked anyone to cast our kids in a project.”

“For example, in any of my projects [as director], I have never casted either of my two kids, Shahzad or Momal. In my last film, I got Danish Taimoor as a hero and people even told me, ‘Why Shahzad is not there in the film?’ and I told them that ‘It is because the role is not meant for him,'” explained the ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’ actor.

“Even in another film, where there was a requirement for a young guy, I casted Shahroz and not Shahzad,” he maintained.

For the unversed, Sabzwari has been married to Safeena, the only sister of celebrated actors Javed and Saleem Sheikh, for more than 36 years.

Javed Sheikh, Behroze Sabzwari share fitness tips, lifestyle advice