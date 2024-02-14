16.9 C
Javed Sheikh, Behroze Sabzwari share fitness tips, lifestyle advice

Legendary actors Javed Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari shared fitness tips and lifestyle advices on a talk show.

Javed Sheikh and Behroze Sabzwari appeared on the popular ARY Digital talk show ‘The Knock Knock Show’, hosted by actor Mohib Mirza, and talked about their personal lives and career.

Moreover, they also shared their experience of working together and fascinating stories from the showbiz industry.

Javed Sheikh a person can control their fitness and have to keep their diet in check.

“Staying fit is something we can control,” the veteran actor said. “We make a lot of effort, atch what we eat, and avoid thinking negatively about others. I count my calories from breakfast to dinner and skip lunch so I’m really hungry by dinner time.”

He admitted to be fan of local dishes such as paaye.

Behroze Sabzwari said he enjoys all kinds of food but consumes them in small amounts.

Javed Sheikh also gave career tips to aspiring actors and newcomers in the industry.

“I tell everyone, ‘if you want to reach high, stay grounded’. And for young actors, I advise three things: passion, patience, and punctuality,” he said.

