Javed Sheikh shares interesting story from his past

Veteran actor Javed Sheikh recalled an interesting story about him from his past.

Javed Sheikh appeared in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan Shan-e-Sahur’ where he talked about his personal life and professional endeavours. He recalled how he got Rs100 for acting from his father.

The star said that he first decided to act in movies at the age of 13, but he didn’t have much money to travel to Lahore from Rawalpindi. “At that time, I took Rs100 from my father’s pocket,” he added.

Javed Sheikh revealed he bought two dozen ladoos for two rupees to get Rs100 change. The veteran star said he spent the remaining money to reach the station, where his career started.

The actor has worked in stellar serials and television shows ‘Pyaar Deewangi Hai‘, ‘Habs‘, ‘Taqdeer‘ and ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘.

