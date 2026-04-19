Beijing set to launch Satellite Town as China's aerospace industry grows

BEIJING: The core area of Beijing’s Satellite Town, designed as a hub ​for satellite manufacturers and operators, ‌will be completed in the second half of 2026, state-owned media Beijing Daily reported on ​Saturday.

Commercial launches now account ​for over 60% of all space launches ⁠and a number of companies are ​rushing to go public, Beijing Daily ​said.

Gao Yibin, head of the Strategic Research Department at Future Aerospace, said with the acceleration ​of launch approvals, the localization of ​components and the continued injection of capital by ‌industrial ⁠funds, China’s trillion-yuan commercial space market is moving towards standardization and scale

“The accelerated implementation of scenarios such as low-Earth ​orbit constellation ​networking, satellite ⁠internet, space computing power, and 6G air-space-ground integration suggests sustained ​growth is expected in 2026,” ​said ⁠Gao.

The Beijing Satellite Town will support the development of the aerospace industry by fostering industrial clustering and enabling the efficient flow of talent, capital, and technology.