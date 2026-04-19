Beijing set to launch Satellite Town as China's aerospace industry grows
- By Reuters -
- Apr 19, 2026
BEIJING: The core area of Beijing’s Satellite Town, designed as a hub for satellite manufacturers and operators, will be completed in the second half of 2026, state-owned media Beijing Daily reported on Saturday.
Commercial launches now account for over 60% of all space launches and a number of companies are rushing to go public, Beijing Daily said.
Gao Yibin, head of the Strategic Research Department at Future Aerospace, said with the acceleration of launch approvals, the localization of components and the continued injection of capital by industrial funds, China’s trillion-yuan commercial space market is moving towards standardization and scale
“The accelerated implementation of scenarios such as low-Earth orbit constellation networking, satellite internet, space computing power, and 6G air-space-ground integration suggests sustained growth is expected in 2026,” said Gao.
The Beijing Satellite Town will support the development of the aerospace industry by fostering industrial clustering and enabling the efficient flow of talent, capital, and technology.