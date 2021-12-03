Belarus’ ambassador calls on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interests, potential in defence cooperation, regional security, the current situation in Afghanistan, and collaboration and partnership in humanitarian measures were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values Belarus’s role in global and regional affairs and looks forward to enhancing their bilateral relationship.

The army chief, according to the military’s media wing, also emphasized the urgency for swiftly devising an institutional mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

In November, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized the need for global convergence on Afghanistan with coordinated efforts for economic uplift of the Afghan people.

He was talking to Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan Al Sulaiti, Commander Qatar Emiri Naval Force who called on him at GHQ, Rawalpindi.

During the meeting matters related to mutual and professional interest and regional security were discussed. COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward to enhanced defence and security cooperation with the Qatari Armed Forces.

