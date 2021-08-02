Monday, August 2, 2021
Reuters

Belarus athlete enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo after refusing to return home

A Belarusian athlete at the centre of an Olympic standoff with her own country walked into Poland’s embassy in Japan on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home she said she was being forced to take against her wishes by her team.

Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya plans to leave for Poland in the coming days, a Polish deputy foreign minister, Marcin Przydacz, told Reuters. She is “safe and in good condition” after walking into the embassy on Monday morning, he said.

