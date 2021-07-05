Belgium lifts Covid travel ban from Pakistan, embassy sources confirm

BRUSSELS: With Pakistani Covid stats displaying a downturn, the country has finally made it out of the list of European Union (EU) headquarter Belgium’s Covid high-risk countries with the travel ban, ARY News reported Monday.

According to the sources inside the Belgium consulate, the ban due to Covid infection fears was lifted July 4 (yesterday), however, the official instructions have made it adherence to Covid SOPs mandatory.

It was advised to all the travelers turning to Belgium to carefully sift through the instructions put in place.

READ ALSO: Fo rejects reports of Russian president visiting Pakistan this month

Separately today on the foreign front, the Foreign Office rejected media reports claiming that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit Pakistan in July.

“We have seen some media reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan,” spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry said in a statement.

“While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet,” he clarified.