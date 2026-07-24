Belgium name Van Bommel as new coach

Belgium have named former Netherlands international Mark van Bommel as their ​new coach on a two-year contract ‌until the 2028 European Championship, the Belgian football association said on Friday.

The 49-year-old succeeds ​Rudi Garcia, whose contract, which ​runs out at the end of July, ⁠was not renewed despite Belgium ​reaching the World Cup quarter-final earlier this ​month.

In Belgium, Van Bommel is best known for his spell at Antwerp, where he guided ​the club to a historic league ​and cup double in 2022-23, and is highly ‌regarded ⁠for his tactical expertise — an area in which Garcia had been criticised — as well as for his man-management skills.

He ​has also ​coached ⁠at PSV Eindhoven and VfL Wolfsburg. In his playing career, ​Van Bommel won 79 caps ​for ⁠the Dutch, playing in the 2010 World Cup final, and was on the ⁠books ​at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, ​AC Milan and PSV Eindhoven.