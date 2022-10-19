Bella Hadid has THIS advice for sister Gigi amid Leonardo DiCaprio dating rumours

Supermodel Bella Hadid has a piece of advice for sister Gigi Hadid amid her brewing romance with Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Amid the reports of the budding romance between elder Hadid and the ‘Titanic’ star – following their split from respective partners – the younger of supermodel siblings, Bella is said to have her doubts about the latter and hence, advised her sister against this ‘ill-suited’ relationship.

As per the reports from a foreign publication, Bella is against the Hollywood star, given his past history of relationships and shocking split from model-actor Camila Morrone earlier this year.

Reportedly, Bella wants Gigi to have her focus instead on her parenting role to daughter Khai rather than being involved with Hollywood’s ‘biggest model chasers’.

Citing a source close to the Hadid family, the tabloid reported, “Bella thinks that Gigi’s too good for Leo, and the way he leapt to Gigi seemingly without a thought for his previous girlfriend gives Bella the shivers.”

Reports also suggest that model turned activist is worried for Gigi could wind up ‘hurt and embarrassed’.

However, the insider confessed that Gigi is still into DiCaprio despite him being ‘disliked’ by the Hadid family.

The reports of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio ‘pursuing’ each other started circulating last month, weeks after the latter’s much-publicized split with Camila Morrone. The two were seen hanging out together with groups of people.

To note, DiCaprio and Morrone were together since their trip to Aspen in early 2018.

On the other hand, Hadid parted ways from ex-partner Zayn Malik in October last year, following his strike with her mother Yolanda. The former couple is co-parenting their two-year-old daughter, Khai.

