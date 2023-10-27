‘Forgive me for my silence…’: Bella Hadid speaks up on Israel-Palestine issue

Days after Gigi Hadid, her sister and supermodel Bella Hadid, of Palestinian roots, opened up on the ongoing Israel-Palestine war, apologizing for maintaining silence on the matter earlier.

Supermodel Bella Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent from her father, Mohamed Hadid, and has been a staunch supporter of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement, turned to her Instagram account in the early hours of Friday, to speak on the crucial global matter, extending her apologies for maintaining silence earlier.

“Forgive me for my silence. I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the world’s attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades,” she stated. “I have much to say, but for today, I will keep it short.”

Hadid continued, “My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood. Seeing the aftermath from the airstrikes in Gaza, I mourn with all the mothers who have lost children and the children who cry alone, all the lost fathers, brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, friends that will never again walk this earth. I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of October 7th. Regardless of the history of the land, I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere. Harming women and children and inflicting terror does not and should not do any good for the Free Palestine movement. I believe deep in my heart, that no child, no people anywhere, should be taken away from their family either temporarily or indefinitely. That goes for Israeli and Palestinian people alike.”

“It’s important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace. It is harmful, it is shameful, and it’s categorically untrue,” she added.

Hadid also stated her family history about her father, who was born in Nazareth in the year of the Nakba and was expelled from his home, when just nine days old.

Moreover, in her lengthy statement, the celebrity activist divulged that her phone number had been leaked and she had been receiving countless death threats daily to the point that her family felt to be in danger.

“We need to keep pressure on our leaders, wherever we are, not to forget the urgent needs of the people of Gaza, and to ensure that innocent Palestinian civilians are not the forgotten casualties of this war. I stand with humanity, knowing that peace and safety belong to us all,” she concluded.

At least two million social users liked her post, showing their agreement with the celebrity’s statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 704 people, including 305 children, were killed in Israel’s attacks on Palestine on Tuesday, the health ministry in Gaza said, a toll the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said was the highest reported in a single day since the war began nearly three weeks ago.

