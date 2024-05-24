web analytics
Free Palestine forever: Bella Hadid makes a powerful fashion statement at Cannes

American supermodel of Palestinian roots, Bella Hadid honoured her heritage and reaffirmed her solidarity with the people of the region, as she made a powerful, fashion statement at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

Supermodel Bella Hadid marked her return to Cannes earlier this week and made sure to serve some looks after a two-year hiatus from the festival. However, after kicking off her red carpet appearances in a sheer YSL dress, followed by a black sequined number by Versace, she is now proudly owning her heritage with a Keffiyeh, an icon of Palestinian solidarity against their fight with Israel.

Staying true to her roots, Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent from her father, Mohamed Hadid, and has been a staunch supporter of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement, stepped out in the French Riviera, wearing an archival Michael and Hushi dress.

The vintage piece from the 2001 runway was made out of red and white keffiyeh fabric and finished off with tassels. Her statement piece was minimally styled with a red pair of sandals, a hair scrunchie, tinted sunglasses, and gold hoops.

Re-sharing a picture of the dress, from the original post of the designer, on her Instagram story, Hadid maintained, “Free Palestine forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAN ACCOUNT 🫀 (@sweetshadids)

Millions on social media lauded the catwalker for her stance when fellows chose to stay tight-lipped on the Gaza war.

Bella Hadid steps back from modelling career

