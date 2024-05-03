Bella Hadid steps back from modelling career

Supermodel Bella Hadid has decided to take a step back from her successful modelling career, to start afresh in Texas with her beau Adan Banuelo.

American supermodel turned businesswoman Bella Hadid, who bravely battled Lyme disease earlier, recently communicated her decision regarding a career switch during a magazine interview, in order to focus on her mental and physical health.

In the conversation, she said, “After 10 years of modelling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that, in the long run, wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me.”

Notably, Hadid recently moved to Texas and started a new chapter of life with her ‘partner’ Banuelos, the era she described as the ‘best time’ with her close circle, and the one where she didn’t feel like she needed to do ‘too much’ simply to go out.

“For the first time now, I’m not putting on a fake face. If I don’t feel good, I won’t go. If I don’t feel good, I take time for myself. And I’ve never had the opportunity to do that or say that before,” explained the supermodel. “Now when anybody sees me in pictures and they say, I look happy, I genuinely am. I am feeling better; my bad days now were my old good days.”

Meanwhile, Hadid has finally launched the first product of her much-anticipated beauty line, Orabella, which is a hydrating skin parfum collection.

