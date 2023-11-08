Bella Hadid replaced by Israeli model after pro-Palestine stance

American supermodel Bella Hadid has reportedly been replaced by a luxury fashion house as their brand ambassador, after voicing her support for Palestine.

As per the reports from a Middle-Eastern publication, supermodel Bella Hadid, who is of Palestinian descent from her father, Mohamed Hadid, and has been a staunch supporter of the ‘Free Palestine’ movement, has been removed from an upcoming campaign of a high-end French fashion brand, Dior.

According to the details, Hadid, who has been the face of Dior since 2016, and was the first brand ambassador of the company of Palestinian roots, was replaced by Israeli model May Tager, after she voiced her support for Gaza people following Israeli airstrikes.

Neither Hadid nor the brand has yet commented on the development, however, the recent post on Dior and Tager’s social media pages almost confirmed the replacement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by May Tager (@maytager)

Moreover, a local newspaper in Israel also celebrated the shift by writing, “While many companies around the world refrain from openly supporting Israel, international brand Dior has chosen Israeli model May Tager to lead their campaign, a role previously held by Bella Hadid, who has long been an advocate for the Palestinian cause and a vocal critic of Israel.”

