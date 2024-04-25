‘You inspire me…’: Bella Hadid sends birthday love to ‘coolest mama, best sister’ Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid gushes over ‘inspiring’ elder sister Gigi Hadid, in a heartfelt tribute on the latter’s 29th birthday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, on April 23, Bella Hadid sent in some birthday love for her sister Gigi Hadid, along with some rare childhood photos of the supermodel sisters.

“Happy birthday princess of Genovia I love you so much,” Bella began to write in the caption of the 10-picture gallery.

She continued, “Life without you would be nothing, I would be nothing! You inspire me and make me feel strong. Watching you give birth and then raise the most perfect angel is the most magical gift a sister could ask for. I feel so lucky. You are the best &coolest mama, best sister, best daughter, and best friend.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

“Anyone who has the privilege to be in your orbit is lucky, indeed! I love you sissy, you make me feel proud to be your sister. I’m obsessed with you in every single way! @gigihadid my jelly, giggles, sissy pantelones for life,” added the celebrity.

Read More: Bella Hadid, family receive threats for speaking against Israel

In the following picture dump from their childhood and teenage days, Bella called Gigi her ‘built-in best friend’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

Reacting to the birthday tribute, Gigi wrote in the comments section, “I love you soooooo!!!!!!!!!!”

Apart from Gigi, the posts were liked by millions of social users and received love for ‘Palestinian princesses’ and birthday wishes for the latter.