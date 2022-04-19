‘If you want me to stop talking…’: Bella Hadid speaks up for Palestine

American supermodel Bella Hadid – who has been a firm activist against the atrocities in her home country of Palestine – condemned the recent attack by Israeli forces at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

After claiming to be ‘shadow-banned’ by Instagram for speaking up for Palestine earlier this week, supermodel Bella Hadid is at it again and is doing her part to highlight the brutalities of Israeli forces in her homeland.

For those unversed, over 700 Israeli settlers raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the early morning prayer on past Friday and fired tear gas and stun grenades on worshippers, reportedly leaving over 158 Palestinians injured in the violence.

In the wake of the incident, Hadid turned to her social media to condemn the brutalities and urged her millions of followers to raise their voices against the same. Sharing a series of snippets from the Al-Aqsa raid, the celeb wrote: “I urge you to watch every one of these videos.”

“Whether it is a 12 year old child being suffocated by a grown man, or a mother of 6, running with her hands up , shot by the military. An elderly man on crutches, unable to fight back, being thrown to the ground. A child and his father being terrorized for absolutely zero reason,” she elaborated further.

Supermodel further dubbed the violence a ‘breach of human rights’ and called out Instagram for ‘censorship’. “If you continue to sensor us, is the biggest form of bias and Unjust censorship,” she noted further.

“If you want me to stop talking, they should stop killing,” Hadid further commented on the violence calling it out as ‘unprovoked abuse’.

In another post, Bella remarked, “I will not allow us to all be named “terrorists” (as I’ve been called since I was a child, for simply just being Palestinian. ) just for being alive or standing up for our people. As if they go hand in hand. For standing up for what is right. HUMAN rights. This occupation is not only killing the lives of many women, children , men on a regular basis , but it is tainting the name of another people’s in the process. It is saddening and sickening.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bella Hadid who enjoys a huge following from over a 50 million Instagrammers uses the platform quite often to raise her voice against social issues, including the Hijab Ban in various countries, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the recent being Israeli attacks on Palestine.

