Bella Ramsey admits seeking negative comments about themself online

Hollywood actor Bella Ramsey confessed that they particularly look for negative comments and hate about themself on social media.

During their latest appearance on Louis Theroux’s eponymous comedy podcast, Emmy-nominated young actor Bella Ramsey, best known for their roles in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Last of Us’, opened up on dealing with the online hate and backlash directed towards them on social media, when they admitted that the 21-year-old seek negative comments about themself online.

“You sort of go looking for the next horrible one or the one that’s like slightly worse than the last one you saw. I did,” they confessed.

Ramsey maintained that they has made peace with the fact that they ‘can’t do anything about’ it and other people’s opinions about them. “It doesn’t mean anything really to (them) anymore,” they added.

“There’s a human being behind all of these sometimes really awful comments. There’s literally a human sat at home typing that out. Like how?” wondered the Catherine Called Birdy’ star. “Finding the humanity behind these, like keyboard warriors, as they’re called, is also an interesting thing.”

“I love Google. I deactivated my social media recently, not because of that – well, maybe partly – because it was so much pressure, I couldn’t be dealing with it anymore. But it was sort of social media before and now it’s a good old Google search,” they shared in the end.

