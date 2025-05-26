Bella Ramsey discusses ‘difficult’ finale of ‘The Last of Us’ season 2

Hollywood actor Bella Ramsey, aka Ellie of ‘The Last of Us’, discussed the most ‘difficult’ moments of season 2 to shoot and addressed their return in the next season.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Bella Ramsey recalled shooting the emotionally-charged ‘mad’ final scene of the season and shared how they did their prep for it.

“I’m seeing my friend get shot straight in front of me, seeing Tommy get threatened and almost dying, and it’s just so much going on. Yeah, that was a mad scene. We actually did that scene a couple of times to get it just right,” they disclosed. “It was a really tricky balance, because obviously, so much tragic stuff is happening before her eyes, but at the same time, she’s seeing Abby, this person that she’s been waiting for so long.”

“That was a really challenging scene for me, and it took conversations with Craig and Nina [Lopez-Corrado], the director, to figure out what the right balance was of being traumatized and shell shocked versus this goal that Ellie’s had to kill Abby is there right in front of her – but then obviously, the tables have turns and it’s on her,” Ramsey explained. “It’s just a crazy moment.”

Further addressing their return for the next season 3, the ‘Game of Thrones’ star believed that they will ‘most likely’ have a smaller role as Ellie. “I haven’t seen any scripts, but yes, I do expect that. I think that I’m going to be there, but not a whole bunch,” Ramsey hinted.

“I sort of have a rough idea – we’ve had conversations about that – of what it’s going to be, but I can’t tell you,” they teased.

Notably, the seven-episodic second season of HBO’s post-apocalyptic series ‘The Last of Us’ aired its final episode, ‘Convergence’, on Sunday.