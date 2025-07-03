web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, July 3, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Bella Ramsey to headline Daisy Haggard’s directorial debut ‘Maya’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood actor Bella Ramsey has been confirmed to star in Daisy Haggard’s directorial debut, thriller drama ‘Maya’ for Channel 4.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Emmy-nominated young actor Bella Ramsey, best known for their roles in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Last of Us’, will play the titular character of daughter with Daisy Haggard, as the latter makes her directorial debut with the six-part thriller series, titled ‘Maya’.

According to the details, Haggard also serves as writer and creator of the show, produced by Two Brothers Pictures, which she co-directs with British filmmaker Jamie Donoughue (of ‘Doctor Who’ fame).

Maya’, billed as ‘atmospheric, darkly comic, aping the warm and humorous style’ of Haggard’s previous shows, stars Ramsey as the teenage daughter of Anna (Haggard), as they deal with life after moving from London to a small rural Scottish town.

“Ever since I first dreamt up this show, there has only ever been one Maya,” said Haggard, on Ramsey’s casting. “I wrote the part with Bella so clearly in my head, and I honestly still can’t believe they want to be part of it.”

“Bella is pure magic, just insanely talented, and I can’t wait for us to work together,” she added.

Sharing their excitement for the project, Ramsey told a foreign publication, “This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny and scarily dark.”

“Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty, and I’m so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy’s Anna,” they added.

‘Maya’ is scheduled to go on the floor later this year, while the channel is yet to unveil its release slate.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston to headline series adaptation of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.