England international Jude Bellingham has acquired a minority stake in ​The Hundred franchise Birmingham Phoenix, ‌co-owners Warwickshire County Cricket Club said on Wednesday.

The Real Madrid midfielder will take ​a 1.2% holding and will ​focus mainly on community engagement and ⁠social projects. Warwickshire will remain ​the majority stakeholder with 50.4% shares, ​and Knighthead Capital Management will hold 48.4%.

“I feel like I owe the city something,” ​the 22-year-old said in a ​statement.

“I was fortunate growing up I had the ‌option ⁠of playing cricket and playing football, but some kids don’t have that opportunity. It’s important that if ​I can ​get ⁠involved in something like this to shine a light ​on an opportunity for kids, ​then ⁠even better.”

The sixth season of the tournament, which uses a ⁠100-ball ​format, runs from July ​21 to August 16.