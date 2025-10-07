Ben Affleck reveals honest emotions for his kids with ex-wife

Ben Affleck has revealed his true feelings regarding his three kids sharing with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

“I could not be more proud of my children, I can’t even tell you,” the actor stated in a conversation with Access Hollywood.

“She takes after her mom. She’s spectacular. And I’m very lucky that I got a great partner and we’ve got great kids. It’s the joy of my life, and I’m just very, very lucky. It makes me happy every day,” sharing views on his eldest daughter, Violet, Ben expressed.

The DC actor gushed about his former wife Jennifer Lopez, encouraging her performance in Kiss of the Spiderwoman, calling it “incredible” in the previous chat with Extra.

“She worked enormously hard,” he said. “You get to see, like, all of her many gifts; she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, classic musicals.”

However, for the unversed, Ben and Jennifer parted ways in 2021 after the duo tied the knot in 2022.

It’s important to note that Kiss of the Spider Woman is set to be in theaters on October 10.

On the other hand, Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez and her ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, reunite at the premiere of their forthcoming movie, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’.

Awaiting the theatrical release of her musical drama, ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, which is scheduled for global cinema rollout on October 10, after Sundance Film Festival premiere this January, Jennifer Lopez reunited with Ben Affleck on Monday, October 6, during the NYC premiere of the Bill Condon directorial, as the ex-spouses posed together at the red carpet.

“Thank you so much, thank you, everybody, for being here tonight. Thank you, Ben, this movie wouldn’t have been made without Ben and without Artist Equity,” Lopez said, as Affleck, who serves as the executive producer for his ex-wife’s movie, made a surprise appearance at the screening.