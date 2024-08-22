What Ben Affleck engraved on Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring?

Hollywood actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck gave Latin popstar Jennifer Lopez an engraved engagement ring, worth a whopping $6 million.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Affleck had engraved ‘Not going anywhere,’ on the ring he gave the “Gigli” actor before proposing her with it.

Days earlier, Lopez filed for divorce from the “Gone Gir” actor after being married for two years.

The heartfelt message on the ring seemed to have done little for their tumultuous relationship which began in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

In an earlier interview, Jennifer Lopez revealed that Ben Affleck engraved the ring with the message as he would sign his emails with the same when they began talking back in 2021.

“This time, he engraved ‘not going anywhere’ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” the “Atlas” star said in an interview after their engagement.

Reports suggest the Hollywood actress will keep the 8.5-carat diamond emerald ring even after their divorce.

It is pertinent to mention that Jennifer Lopez even named one of the tracks on her recent album, “This Is Me… Now,” after the engraved gem in the ring.

Reports said that the Hollywood star had proposed with a 6-carat radiant-cut pink diamond ring from Harry Winston when he first proposed to Lopez in 2002.

However, they called off their engagement in 2004 as Affleck married actor Jennifer Garner while J.Lo married singer Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, 16, with Anthony while Affleck has three kids from his previous marriage with actor Jennifer Garner, including, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.