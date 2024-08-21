What led to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce?

Soon after Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, reports said that their marriage, which lasted for two years, was doomed from the start.

The singer filed for divorce on Tuesday after months of speculations about troubles in their marriage.

Now, the British media outlet Daily Mail has said that the couple disagreed on going public on private aspects of their relationship.

There was “no way she could control her embattled husband and he couldn’t change her,” the outlet reported, citing insiders.

Disagreements began when Jennifer Lopez insisted on going public on private aspects of their relationship, while Ben Affleck is believed to have been a very private person.

Their contrasting take on their relationship played out in the singer’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

In the documentary, the 52-year-old Hollywood star discovered that J.Lo had shown his love letters to her friends that he kept private for more than two decades.

“The Accountant” actor was ‘taken aback’ after knowing that she had shared his correspondence during his 13-year marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Affleck had bound the letters and emails into a book which he gifted J-Lo when they reunited in 2021.

Ben Affleck had expressed his wish to keep his relationship private when he first started dating Jennifer Lopez back in 2021.

“One of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” he said in an interview with a US media outlet. “There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world.”

J.Lo, however, had completely different views about their relationship as she decided to broadcast their love story in her Amazon Prime documentary.

“My book that I had given her was down there. She’s like ‘I’ve been reading it to people. This is kind of the inspiration and I’ve been showing them the book.’ ‘I was like you’ve been showing all the musicians all those letters… and they were like ‘Yeah we call you Pen Affleck,’” the Hollywood star said.

During the documentary, J-Lo revealed that Ben Affleck gave her the book on their first Christmas back together. “It is every letter and every mail that we wrote each other from 20 years ago and today.”

She highlighted one note that read: “The Greatest Love Story Never Told by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2001-2010… and counting…”

Jennifer Lopez shares twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony.

On the other hand, Ben Affleck has three kids from his previous marriage with actor Jennifer Garner, including, Violet Anne, 18, Seraphina Rose, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously dating and were also engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, 20 years after their first meeting. The couple announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.