Ben Affleck ‘happier’ than ever after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Actor-director Ben Affleck is reportedly happier, than he has been in years, since his divorce from ex-wife and Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez was finalized last month.

Days since the Bennifer 2.0 has officially been over, Ben Affleck is ‘happier than he’s been in years’, reported foreign media, quoting a source close to ‘The Accountant’ actor.

He is said to be ‘in a much better mood lately’ and is ‘excited’ about this next chapter.

“Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions. He has no hard feelings for Jennifer but he would rather keep things at a distance,” the insider told the outlet.

Reportedly, Affleck ‘doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends’ with the ‘Atlas’ actor.

It is worth mentioning here that the high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, rekindled their romance in 2021, three years after Affleck finalized his divorce from his ex-wife of 13 years, actor Jennifer Garner, in 2018.

They announced their second engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows later the same year.

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, last August, on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, in July. They settled their divorce through mediation the following month and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this year.

