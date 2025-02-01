Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘going strong’ following divorce

Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly happy with how things ended between them following their two-year marriage.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Affleck and Lopez were first involved in a romantic relationship in early 2000s and got engaged, however, they broke off their engagement in 2004.

The two Hollywood stars rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot the following year. Their second go at the relationship lasted two years as Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.

The former couple was seen together on several occasions during the divorce proceedings, leading to speculations about a potential reunion.

A report in a US publication has now claimed that the two remain friends despite finalising their divorce in 2025.

Read more: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck settle their divorce

Quoting a source closer to the former couple, the publication reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are impressed with the ‘wonders’ their separation done for their friendship.

“They’re both saying they are impressed in the end by how sensible and fair it all came out, and that’s left them both feeling about as happy as you could get after a divorce,” the publication quoted the source as saying.

According to the source, the Hollywood stars finalised the divorce “without hating each other” and would like to “to preserve their friendship” and “stay in each other’s lives.”

“It’s also imperative to her that the kids continue to have a friendship as well. They’re both on the same page, which is wonderful,” the source said.

It is worth mentioning here that Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, last August, on the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their Las Vegas marriage, in July 2022.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021, three years after Affleck finalised his divorce from his ex-wife of 13 years, actor Jennifer Garner, in 2018.