Ben Affleck feels ‘lucky’ to have Jennifer Garner after JLo divorce

In his latest cover interview with an international magazine, actor-director Ben Affleck reflected on his relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, as the two continue to co-parent their three children.

Addressing the contact scrutiny around his personal life, Affleck revealed, “I’ve ended up focusing on this – look, I know what’s going on in my life – and also, really, more importantly, my kids know.”

“We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, well, ‘You know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant’,” ‘The Accountant’ actor shared.

“I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well,” he added. “It’s more of a headache than anything else and there certainly are worse things. I have yet to figure out why I’m an object of…’

It is worth noting here that Affleck and Garner, who were married for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018, share three kids; Violet, Fin and Samuel. They announced their separation in 2015, before finalizing their divorce three years later.

Years after his divorce from Garner, Affleck rekindled his relationship with his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez in 2021, and the two tied the knot the following year. However, their marriage ended after two years, when the ‘Atlas’ star filed for divorce from him last August.

They settled their divorce through mediation the following month and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this year.

