Ben Affleck makes surprising comment about Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck made a surprising comment about his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez amid their divorce proceedings.

In a recent interview with a US media outlet, the actor discussed the film “Unstoppable” led by Lopez while he serves as a producer on the film.

Reflecting on the cast’s acting performance in the film, Ben Affleck said that all the actors were really passionate about ‘Unstoppable.’

“Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, and Bobby Cannavale – all were really passionate about this film,” the Hollywood star said.

Ben Affleck also shared his thoughts on Jennifer Lopez’s role of Judy Robles in the upcoming sports drama.

When asked about Lopez’s role in the film, he said, “Jennifer is spectacular” and is giving her best in the film.

“Unstoppable is a very different movie than this but in a way it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” the Hollywood star said.

It is worth mentioning here that Jennifer Lopez on August 21 filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

The high-profile couple commonly known as Bennifer parted ways once again, as their rekindled romance lasted for less than three years.

Jennifer Lopez, 55, filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, on Tuesday, August 20, the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Georgia, which was held a month after their marriage in Las Vegas, on July 17, 2022.

According to the details, J.Lo filed for divorce herself without using a lawyer and listed April 26 of this year, as the date of separation.

For the unversed, they announced their engagement in April 2022, before exchanging vows in July.

Previously, Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged from 2002 to 2004.