Ben Affleck returns in explosive ‘The Accountant 2’ – Watch the trailer now!

The highly anticipated trailer for The Accountant 2 has just dropped, and it’s bringing back Ben Affleck in the lead role as Christian Wolff.

The sequel to the 2016 hit is set to release in theaters on April 25, 2025. Director Gavin O’Connor returns to helm the follow-up, which picks up the story of Wolff, with a fresh plot and an exciting new cast.

Alongside Ben Affleck, The Accountant 2 will see the return of J.K. Simmons as Ray King, Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Agent Marybeth Medina, and Jon Bernthal as Brax, Wolff’s estranged and dangerous brother.

In this sequel, Medina enlists Wolff to help solve the mysterious murder of her former boss by unknown assassins, with Brax also getting involved in the action.

While Anna Kendrick won’t be returning for The Accountant 2, she will star in Another Simple Favor, a sequel set to debut at the SXSW Film Festival in March 2025.

The Accountant 2 is being produced by Ben Affleck’s company, Artists Equity, at Amazon MGM Studios after Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s company acquired the sequel rights from Warner Bros.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘going strong’ following divorce

The Accountant, which grossed $155 million worldwide and became the most-rented film of 2017, is currently available to stream on Max.

The upcoming sequel will be the fourth collaboration between Ben Affleck, Damon, and Amazon MGM, following the success of films like Air and Unstoppable.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the full release of The Accountant 2, and the new trailer has only added to the excitement. With Ben Affleck returning to the role of Christian Wolff, this sequel promises even more intense action and mystery.

Besides movies, Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly happy with how things ended between them following their two-year marriage.

Affleck and Lopez were first involved in a romantic relationship in early 2000s and got engaged, however, they broke off their engagement in 2004.

The two Hollywood stars rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot the following year. Their second go at the relationship lasted two years as Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024.