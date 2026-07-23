Ben Affleck stuns fans with his fast food knowledge

Ben Affleck put his trivia skills to the test on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, and his fast-food knowledge came into play.

On July 22, during an interview that aired on ABC, Larry David appeared with his daughter Cazzie David, and Affleck, 57, teamed up with Jeopardy! champion Jamie Ding. The pair competed for a chance to win $1 million for Affleck’s charity, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

As Kimmel introduced Affleck, he joked, “Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome that demon Matt Damon’s much-better half,” referring to the actors’ lifelong friendship.

Affleck joked he would be “riding” Ding’s “coattails,” following his partner’s lead throughout the night. The pair showed their team spirit by wearing matching bracelets in Ding’s lucky color, orange. He noted, “I’m in the club. I’m on the team. We’re the Wonder Twins”.

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Before their first question, Kimmel joked, “I have to say this is a different situation because … when Ken was here, we were like, ‘Okay, Ken is super smart,’ and then we got, you know, this anvil tied to his neck,” referring to Damon. “Whereas Ben happens to be super smart. So this is quite a duo here.”

At one point, Kimmel asked Ding what his favorite Affleck movie was, and Ding revealed he watched Good Will Hunting the night before. Kimmel inquired, “Last night? Was that your first time seeing it?” To which Ding confessed he had seen clips of it on YouTube but hadn’t seen it in full until then. “That’s actually how I watch some of your TV shows,” Affleck told Ding.

The 10th question read, “Unless you specifically ask for more, which McDonald’s sandwich is served with half a slice of cheese?” Despite Affleck confessing, “I eat a lot of McDonald’s — like a lot. All the time,” the pair were stumped and turned to the audience for help. After the crowd submitted their answers, “Filet-O-Fish” came out on top. Affleck noted, “I feel like that was sort of what I was going toward. What about you?” To which Ding replied, “Same. That was where I was going.”