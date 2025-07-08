Ben Affleck issues warning to his ex Jennifer Lopez’s new flame

Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck has a blunt warning for English actor Brett Goldstein, amid his speculated romance with the former’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Amid the headlines of Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez’s new affair with her ‘Office Romance’ co-star Brett Goldstein, her ex-husband Ben Affleck has issued a strict warning to the latter.

As revealed by a tipster to a foreign publication, ‘The Accountant’ actor just wants to wish Goldstein luck, “because dating JLo is no small thing,” he was quoted as saying. “Not everyone can handle it. I couldn’t.”

According to the insider, Affleck believes that Goldstein is a ‘nice guy’ who is ‘about to be eaten alive by Hurricane JLo’.

“Jennifer is demanding, has impossible standards and a lifestyle that not everyone can put up with. I couldn’t, and I consider myself a pretty balanced person,” he purportedly said.