web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Ben Affleck issues warning to his ex Jennifer Lopez’s new flame

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood A-lister Ben Affleck has a blunt warning for English actor Brett Goldstein, amid his speculated romance with the former’s ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Amid the headlines of Latin pop star Jennifer Lopez’s new affair with her ‘Office Romance’ co-star Brett Goldstein, her ex-husband Ben Affleck has issued a strict warning to the latter.

As revealed by a tipster to a foreign publication, ‘The Accountant’ actor just wants to wish Goldstein luck, “because dating JLo is no small thing,” he was quoted as saying. “Not everyone can handle it. I couldn’t.”

According to the insider, Affleck believes that Goldstein is a ‘nice guy’ who is ‘about to be eaten alive by Hurricane JLo’.

“Jennifer is demanding, has impossible standards and a lifestyle that not everyone can put up with. I couldn’t, and I consider myself a pretty balanced person,” he purportedly said.

It is worth noting here that ex-fiancés Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who were previously in a romantic relationship in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in 2021 and tied the knot in the following year. However, their short-lived marriage ended after two years, when she filed for divorce from him last August.

The couple settled their divorce through mediation the following month, and it was approved by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge earlier this year.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.