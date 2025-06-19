web analytics
Why Tom Cruise's new romance is making Ben Affleck 'uncomfortable'?

While the two are yet to make their relationship official, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s headlining romance with Ana de Armas is already making his close friend, Ben Affleck, ‘uncomfortable and jealous’.

Despite their constant denials of any romantic relationship, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise and Cuban-Spanish actor Ana de Armas ‘budding’ affair has been the talk of the town. And what initially started as a mere speculation, starting their Valentine’s Day outing in London, has now started to heat up, reportedly making actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck ‘uncomfortable’.

According to the industry insiders, the headlining romance of Cruise and de Armas is causing ‘subtle tension’ between him and close friend Affleck, who briefly dated the latter a few years ago.

According to a source close to ‘The Accountant’ star, “Ben has a strong jealousy.”

“He struggled a lot after breaking up with Ana, and seeing her with his friend Tom is uncomfortable and bittersweet,” the insider added.

Reports also suggest that Affleck, who finalised his divorce from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, is now being jokingly told by his friends to date Cruise’s ex-wife Katie Holmes, to get ‘revenge’ on the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star.

Meanwhile, Cruise is putting in all his effort to impress the ‘Ballerina’ actor.


 

