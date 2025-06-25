Vaughan calls Ben Duckett current ‘best all-format’ batter

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lauded Ben Duckett after his match-winning century in the fourth innings against India in the first Test at Headingley.

The left-handed batter shared an 188-run stand with Zak Crawley as they were put to chase 371 in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy a day earlier.

The England batter put his side in a commanding position, with a magnificent 149-run knock, hitting 21 fours and a six.

Ben Duckett became the first England opener to score a fourth-innings century in 15 years. Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook achieved the feat against Bangladesh in 2010.

His century helped steer England to a sensational five-wicket win in the first game after a thrilling day five.

The hosts reached a target of 371, the 10th highest successful run chase in Test cricket history, with the loss of five wickets.

Read more: India become first team to lose Test despite scoring five centuries

Following his match-winning ton, former England captain Michael Vaughan showered high praise on Ben Duckett, calling him the current ‘best all-format’ batter.

“At the heart of this win was Ben Duckett. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves in this team. Pound for pound, I reckon he is the best all-format batsman in international cricket right now,” Vaughan wrote in his column for a British media outlet.

He added, “There may be players who are better at one of the formats, but none of them are as good at all three. Others in the conversation would be Travis Head or Aiden Markram, but on current form I’d have Ben over them, especially as he does it in such a tough position, opening, across all formats.”