Ben Duckett scripts history with fourth-innings ton against India

England batter Ben Duckett looked in supreme touch as he smashed a match-winning century against India in the first Test at Headingley on Tuesday.

The left-handed opening batter, who scored 62 runs during England’s first innings, backed it with a magnificent century in the second innings as the home side was put to chase 371.

Ben Duckett helped his side to a commanding position in the game as he scored 149 runs, with the help of 21 fours and a six.

With the ton in the fourth innings, Duckett became the first England opener to score a fourth-innings century in 15 years.

The previous England opener to achieve the feat was former captain Sir Alastair Cook, who scored a ton in the fourth innings against Bangladesh in 2010.

Ben Duckett also levelled with Cook in scoring consecutive half-centuries at Headingley.

Additionally, the England batter also shared an 188-run opening partnership with Zak Crawley, the highest for his side since 2001 and the highest opening stand in the fourth innings against India.

Meanwhile, the final day of the first Test saw the home side tumble when Shardul Thakur removed Ben Duckett and Harry Brook on consecutive balls, leaving England at 253/4.

However, skipper Ben Stokes and Joe Root brought their side back into the game by taking the total to 302, before the former was dismissed for 33.

Wicketkeeping batter Jamies Smith then joined Root as they looked to chase down the target on the final day of the Test.