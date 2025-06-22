Jofra Archer eyes Test comeback with first-class return

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned to first-class cricket to represent Sussex in their game against Durham in the County Championship.

His return to first-class cricket has put him in line for a long-awaited return to red-ball cricket for England.

The 30-year-old has been sidelined from first-class cricket for over four years due to a series of injuries, particularly to his right elbow and back.

While Jofra Archer made a comeback to internationals cricket in the white-ball format, his appearance for Sussex in the Division One game is considered a major step towards his return to the England red-ball squad sometime this year.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) selector Luke Wright has said that the pacer might be considered for the second Test against India if he could bowl and field through the four days for Sussex.

It is worth noting here that Jofra Archer made his Test debut in the Ashes 2019 and caught the attention of the cricket fraternity with his sheer pace and brilliant line and length.

The pacer bagged 22 wickets at 20.27 across four Tests and famously forced Australia’s Steve Smith to retire hurt after being hit in the neck.

The 30-year-old has been out of action since 2021 due to an issue with his right elbow.

Jofra Archer has not played any red-ball cricket since a County Championship match for Sussex against Kent in May 2021.

Earlier this month, England Test captain Ben Stokes revealed that the pacer had asked him about the possibility of him playing in the Test against Zimbabwe.

However, he missed being part of the squad for reasons unknown.