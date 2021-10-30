Sunday, October 31, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Ben Stokes comment after Pakistan win angers Indian social media

test

England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ tweet regarding the T20 World Cup final following Pakistan’s thrilling win against Afghanistan has angered social media users from India.

After Pakistan’s thrilling victory against Afghanistan, the all-rounder wondered if Green Shirts play England in the world championship final.

It did not sit well with the Indian netizens and they posted negative replies.

Pakistan are at top of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup with six points. Green Shirts kicked off their campaign with a record-setting 10-wicket against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They travelled to Sharjah where they beat New Zealand by five wickets.

They registered a thrilling win against Afghanistan by the same margin in Dubai.

England, on the other hand, are at top of Group A with two points. They made a winning start to their campaign by beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.