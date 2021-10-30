Ben Stokes comment after Pakistan win angers Indian social media

England all-rounder Ben Stokes’ tweet regarding the T20 World Cup final following Pakistan’s thrilling win against Afghanistan has angered social media users from India.

After Pakistan’s thrilling victory against Afghanistan, the all-rounder wondered if Green Shirts play England in the world championship final.

England vs Pakistan Final ??? — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

It did not sit well with the Indian netizens and they posted negative replies.

You are my favorite but I don’t expect it from you — Kuldeep Patel 🇮🇳 (@KULDEEPPATEL00) October 29, 2021

India has played one match only . Chup hoja Ben stokes — Subham (@subhsays) October 29, 2021

Never ever Underestimate indians🇮🇳 we will come back stronger💪 — ~Raina Nallu~ (@nallendhiran_s) October 30, 2021

Itti Jaldi Kis Bat ki hai.. Bhau…

Abhi India Played only 1 Match and You predicted the Final…Amazing #ICCT20WorldCup2021 — Yuvraj Jangid (@YuvrajJangid) October 30, 2021

Pakistan are at top of Group 2 of the T20 World Cup with six points. Green Shirts kicked off their campaign with a record-setting 10-wicket against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. They travelled to Sharjah where they beat New Zealand by five wickets.

They registered a thrilling win against Afghanistan by the same margin in Dubai.

England, on the other hand, are at top of Group A with two points. They made a winning start to their campaign by beating Bangladesh by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi.

