Pakistan change history, beat India in a world cup match for the first time

Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It is the first time that Pakistan has beaten India in a world cup match.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

Babar Azam won the toss and invited India to take guard.

India made 151 at the loss of seven wickets with captain Virat Kohli being the top scorer with 57 runs from 49 balls after hitting five fours and a six.

He was supported by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant who made 30-ball 39 with two boundaries and two sixes to his name.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the pick of the bowlers as he got three wickets including that of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Pakistan dismantled the Indian bowlers with openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scoring unbeaten half-centuries and put on a 152-run winning partnership.

Vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan was the top scorer with 79 from 55 balls after hitting six fours and three sixes.

The skipper made 52-ball 68 with six fours and two maximums to his name.

“We’ll look to take early wickets and put pressure,” Babar had said at a noisy stadium filled with fans of both the teams.

“We have had good practice sessions and I am confident about our preparations. Pakistan’s bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too.”

Senior all-rounder Shoaib Malik was included in the team for the match, which both teams’ first of the tournament.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Read More: PAKISTAN VS INDIA: HASAN ALI SINGS DIL DIL PAKISTAN, VIDEO GOES VIRAL

A-Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, is broadcasting all the matches of the T20 World Cup.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!