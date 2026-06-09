Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson under investigation

England captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are under investigation following a nightclub incident, the England and Wales Cricket ​Board (ECB) said on Monday.

The incident — the details of which have ‌not been disclosed — occurred in the early hours of Monday after England’s victory over New Zealand in the first test at Lord’s.

“The ECB is currently investigating a ​breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first ​men’s test against New Zealand,” the board said in a ⁠statement.

“Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in ​the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

“We are ​currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second test will be made in due course.”

The episode marks another setback for England, who faced ​scrutiny earlier this year during their 4-1 Ashes series defeat amid ​reports of heavy drinking during a mid-tour break in Noosa.

Following that series, England batsman ‌and ⁠limited-overs captain Harry Brook also drew attention over a previous altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand, for which he later issued a public apology.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in January that players ​would be subject ​to stricter measures, ⁠including a midnight curfew.

The latest breach adds renewed pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum, who retained his role ​across all formats in March following an ECB ​review, despite ⁠lingering concerns about team culture.

Stokes was previously involved in a 2017 incident outside a Bristol nightclub that led to an affray charge.

He missed ⁠the 2017-18 ​Ashes tour before being cleared the following ​summer.

The second test of the three-match series against New Zealand begins on June 17 at ​The Oval.