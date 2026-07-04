Benazir Alert issued for BISP beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: An important alert has been issued for the beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), ARY News reported.

Deserving registered women have been urged to carefully follow the newly released guidelines to smoothly receive their financial assistance.

Registered women who have not yet received their dedicated BISP SIM cards are advised to collect them first.

After obtaining the SIM, they should wait 10 to 12 days before attempting to withdraw their financial aid.

Moving forward, the stipends will be disbursed directly into digital wallet accounts, meaning beneficiaries will no longer have to adhere to rigid office timings or stand in long lines.

Women can now access and withdraw their financial aid from anywhere at their own convenience.

Once the funds are deposited into a digital wallet, an automated SMS confirmation will be sent to the beneficiary’s registered mobile number.

This text message will display the exact amount deposited, cash withdrawal details, and bank charge information.

The current quarterly installment amount is Rs 14,500, while the standard bank processing charges are set at Rs 280.

Because the money is safely transferred directly to individual digital accounts, officials emphasized that there is no need to rush to cash centers.

Read More: BISP issues important update for all beneficiaries

Beneficiaries can safely keep the money in their accounts and withdraw whatever amount they choose, whenever they wish, as the funds will remain securely in their accounts indefinitely.