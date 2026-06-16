BISP issues important update for all beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has issued a deadline for registered female beneficiaries to obtain and link a mobile SIM card to their accounts to continue receiving their stipends.

In a social media post, BISP announced a deadline of June 30 for beneficiaries to link their registered SIMs to the program.

Beneficiaries who have not yet registered their SIM cards must visit their nearest BISP center, bringing along their mobile phone and original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

Three days after obtaining the registered SIM, beneficiaries must activate their digital wallet by visiting an authorized retailer of their respective partner bank.

Future stipends will be transferred exclusively through these digital wallets linked to the registered SIMs, which can be verified by representatives of partner banks.

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Those who already possess their registered SIMs must also visit an authorized bank retailer to verify their credentials and activate their digital wallets.

For further information, beneficiaries can contact the BISP Toll-Free Helpline at 0800-26477.