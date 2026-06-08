ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme, Chairperson Rubina Khalid, has said that BISP is the largest social welfare programme in the world and is widely respected internationally.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, she said that countries around the world are learning from Pakistan’s BISP model.

Rubina Khalid stated that misinformation is being spread about the programme, adding that BISP is currently supporting more than 10 million people across the country.

She said there may be objections from some quarters regarding the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, but stressed that she remains a source of inspiration not only for Pakistan but for the entire nation.

Rejecting criticism that the programme encourages dependency, she said this perception is incorrect and misleading.

Earlier, the Benazir Income Support Programme issued an important update for beneficiaries, announcing that future payments will be transferred through digital wallet accounts linked to free BISP mobile SIMs.

According to the official message, the initiative has been launched on the special directives of President Asif Ali Zardari and in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of promoting a cashless economy.

Under the new system, beneficiaries will receive upcoming installments only through digital wallet accounts opened using the specially issued Benazir mobile SIM.

BISP urged all beneficiaries who have not yet obtained their free SIM cards to immediately visit the nearest BISP office along with their personal mobile phones.

The last date to obtain the free BISP mobile SIM is June 15, 2026.