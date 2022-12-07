Benazir Bhutto’s statue removed from Quetta park after public uproar

QUETTA: A substandard statue of former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairperson Benazir Bhutto late stirred public uproar which was recently removed from Quetta’s Benazir Park, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The substandard statue of Benazir Bhutto stirred uproar among netizens after the photos went viral on social media.

A large number of PPP workers gathered at the Quetta park today and removed Benazir’s sculpture.

The video of the PPP workers removing the substandard sculpture also surfaced on Twitter.

اخر کار۔۔۔محترمہ #بےنظیر بھٹو شہید کے مجسمے کو جیالوں نے ہٹادیا۔۔۔ملک بھر سے اس پر تنقید کی گئ۔۔۔اب نیا مجسمہ رکھیں گے۔۔۔جیالوں کا اعلان pic.twitter.com/4fH0EzXjFH — Syed Ali Shah (@alishahjourno) December 7, 2022

The PPP Balochistan’s Provincial Secretary Information Sarbuland Jogezai announced to install new statue of Benazir Bhutto late in Quetta park.

Earlier in February last year, the sculpture of ‘Poet of the East’ Allama Iqbal had drawn the attention of the masses after its placement in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park Lahore.

What caught the person’s eye was how the artist had taken liberty with the subject by making the sculpture such that it did not appear to resemble the man himself.

Quickly, the sculpture spread across social media with many people commenting about the shocking artistic work. It was learned that the structure appeared to be an honest attempt by the gardeners of the park to pay a tribute to Allama Iqbal.

Later, the statue was removed from the public park.

