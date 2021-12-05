Thieves steal glasses from Quaid’s statue in Vehari

MULTAN: Thieves stole glasses from the statue of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah installed inside Deputy Commissioner Vehari’s office, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The theft occurred on December 4 when unknown thieves stole spectacle from the statue of Quaid-e-Azam that was installed in the Deputy Commissioner’s Complex.

According to the Police, the search for the burglars was underway.

After the issue came to light on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned report from Multan commissioner.

He also directed relevant authorities to arrest culprits involved in the incident. Usman Buzdar also ordered district administration reinstall glasses on Quaid’s statue.

It may be recalled that a hockey stick and a ball were also stolen from statue of hockey great Samiullah Khan installed in his hometown of Bahawalpur.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after the statue of a legendary hockey player was installed at a crossing in Khan’s hometown to honour the left-winger popularly known as “Flying Horse” for his electrifying runs down the left flank.

However, the statue was restored to its original condition after a case of theft was registered.

