Farmers registration started under Benazir Hari Card

KARACHI: The Sindh government has started registration of farmers across the province under the Benazir Hari Card programme.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar inaugurated the registration under the programme aimed at providing financial assistance and subsidies to farmers across the province.

Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan said that farmers can now register online for the Benazir Hari Card. The programme provides subsidies on agricultural supplies, financial assistance during natural calamities, and easy access to loans.

The Sindh government has allocated Rs. 8 billion for the Benazir Hari Card initiative, which will benefit over 1.4 million farmers across the province.

According to the minister, the online registration process will enable 1.5 million farmers to register themselves for the programme. The programme will provide subsidies to farmers, as well as financial assistance during natural calamities.

The programme provides financial assistance to small farmers, with those owning up to 12.5 acres of land eligible for a cash grant of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per acre.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP chairman during his election campaign on January 18 announced to giving a “Kisan Card” to provide relief to the farmers on the pattern of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Addressing a public gathering in connection with the General Elections 2024 in Naushahro Feroze, the PPP chairman said that his party will form the federal as well as the Sindh government with the support of the people. He said that after becoming the prime minister, he would increase the basic salary to two times.

“We will also build three million new houses for the poor and give them ownership rights,” Bilawal said and added that the needy people will also get free electricity up to 300 units in the “Jiyala’s government”.