Bilawal pledges to issue ‘Kisan Card’ after coming into power

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to give “Kisan Card” to provide relief to the farmers on the pattern of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in connections with the General Elections 2024 in Naushahro Feroze, the PPP chairman said that his party will form the federal as well as the Sindh government with support of the people. He said that after becoming the prime minster, he would increase the basic salary to two times.

“We will also build three million new houses for the poor and give them ownership rights,” Bilawal said and added that the needy people will also get free electricity up to 300 units in the “Jiyala’s government”.

The PPP chairman said that now only two parties are vying the General Elections 2024, reiterating the real contest would be between “Arrow” and “Lion”

Bilawal said that he once again came to Naushahro Feroze with a request to vote for the PPP. “The people of Naushahro Feroze also voted for the PPP candidates during the 2018 elections. You people also welcomed me on way to long march,” he added.

Bilawal said that his party has a special plan for Naushahro Feroze which has suffered the most damage during the floods.

The PPP chairman assured he would fight against poverty, unemployment and inflation after coming into power. “I visited the whole world and brought UN Secretary General to Pakistan to show him how much Pakistan was damaged by the floods,” Bilawal said,

He said that the PPP will establish universities at district level.

Earlier on 16th January, the PPP chairman said that his party’s competition is not with any political party or a politician in the elections 2024, but with inflation, poverty and unemployment.

Addressing a public gathering in Ratodero, Larkana, Bilawal said that the PPP will form a government that will be a people’s government in real manner and take Pakistan out of the ‘constitutional and political crisis’.

The PPP Chairman asked the people of Larkana to elect him in the General Elections 2024, the way they did in 2018 as well. “The people of Larkana always elected me and sent to the National Assembly. I have been raising your (people of Larkana) voice in the National Assembly to fulfil the expectations,” he added.