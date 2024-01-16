Inflation, poverty, unemployment our opponent in Elections 2024: Bilawal

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party’s competition is not with any political party or a politician in the elections 2024, but with inflation, poverty and unemployment, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Ratodero, Larkana, Bilawal said that the PPP will form a government that will be a people’s government in real manner and take Pakistan out of the ‘constitutional and political crisis’.

The PPP Chairman asked the people of Larkana to elect him in the General Elections 2024, the way they did in 2018 as well. “The people of Larkana always elected me and sent to the National Assembly. I have been raising your (people of Larkana) voice in the National Assembly to fulfil the expectations,” he added.

The PPP chief said his party believes in democracy and dissolving the powers at provincial level through the National Finance Commission (NFC). He said that the PPP has been defending the constitution and the democratic system everywhere.

“The PPP fought against the forces that wanted to snatch the people’s rights by forming one-unit,” Bilawal added and said his party has failed the conspiracy hatched for the formation of one-unit.

Regarding the recent wave of terrorism in the country, he said that there is a political crisis in the country as we are facing terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to Katcha area of Sindh. Political stability is connected with our economic stability.

During his address, Bilawal did not name anyone but went on the say that during the visit to Kabul, “He did not know that Pakistan would have bear consequences of his acts”. He said that eventually the people of Pakistan suffered from the effects of the situation in Afghanistan.

Without naming anyone, Bilawal said that ‘he’ did not realise that he was inviting terrorists to come and resettle in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) while having a tea in Kabul.

