Bilawal says PML-N wants its opponents out of politics

QAMBAR SHAHDADKOT: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) want to keep their political opponents out of politics, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Qambar Shahdadkot, Bilawal said that several PPP candidates were not allotted party electoral symbol “arrow” as returning officers are pressurized by PML-N to take such decisions however PPP will move ECP against

He said that no one is against holding general election in Pakistan and warned of severe consequences if the elections are delayed.

Commenting on the SC verdict regarding PTI election symbol ‘bat’, the PPP chairman stated that PPP does not want any party to be denied of their electoral symbol. He expressed his sympathies with the PTI voters saying that CJP Isa could have given a political verdict but he didn’t.

Bilawal promised to build dam on Sindh border with Balochistan in order to save the people from catastrophic floods.

He said that the politics of hatred and division must be eliminated from Pakistan and urged people to come out and vote instead of hopelessness.

Earlier today, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and expressed reservations over denial of the party’s symbol “Arrow” to seven candidates from Punjab.

Related: Elections 2024: PPP’s seven candidates denied “Arrow” symbol

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja, In-Charge PPP Media Cell Taj Haider maintained that the party’s seven candidates from Punjab were declared independents as they have been issued different electoral symbols instead of “Arrow”

Taj Haider told the ECP that the PPP’s candidates from NA-58, NA-59, NA-122, PP-20, PP-21, PP-119 and PP-163 were denied “Arrow” symbol despite they submitted the party’s ticket timely.

The PPP leader asked the Chief Election Commissioner to direct the concerned Returning Officers to allot “Arrow” symbol to all aspirants of the party.