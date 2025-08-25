Benjamin Bonzi stuns Daniil Medvedev in US Open first round

Benjamin Bonzi has the last laugh as he stunned Daniil Medvedev in the first round of the US Open late on Sunday.

The French seed survived a long battle to beat Medvedev 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 0-6, 6-4 in the opening round. This was his third victory over the Russian seed.

Moreover, it was also a second straight upset defeat for the former World number one in the first round of a grand slam.

The highlight of the game was an interruption for a photographer during the third set of the game, which left Medvedev fuming.

Bonzi was serving 5-4 with the advantage. His first serve hit the net. After the serve, a cameraman walked onto the court.

He was immediately stopped by the umpire and was told to get off the court. The cameraman decided to negate the first serve because of the disruption and unreasonable delay, giving Bonzi an extra serve.

Watch: Medvedev loses cool in crunch US Open tie against Bonzi

This delay triggered Medvedev, who went crazy. He went to the chair umpire and spoke into the microphone.

The Russian seed can be heard saying: “wanted to go home.”

He whipped up the crowd, who howled and booed the player and the play was stopped for nearly five minutes.

Bonzi eventually served and ultimately lost the point and the game.

Medvedev ultimately won the next game, putting himself in a position to win the set at 6-5.

Following that, Medvedev breezed past Bonzi in the fourth set to make the tie interesting.

However, Bonzi once again bounced back and quickly won the next two games to walk away with his win, it just came more than 90 minutes after he nearly closed it out the first time.

Medvedev started smashing his racquet hard after the loss while sitting on his bench, too, as the crowd around him started to boo. He didn’t stop until it was completely destroyed.

Medvedev has won just a single match in the four grand slams this season, too, just a year removed from his run to the quarterfinals at the US Open last fall.

Bonzi will now face Marcos Giron in the next round.