Benny Blanco gains traction for his unique love for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco decided to sail his way to see his wife, Selena Gomez.

On July 16, in a video shared on TikTok, featuring himself on a boat in the middle of the ocean. Gomez has been in London filming Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building since May, aside from a trip to N.Y.C. for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, and now Blanco is visiting her, by boat, since he’s afraid of flying.

The songwriter and producer shared a TikTok video of himself on a boat in the middle of the ocean on Thursday, July 16. “POV: ur traveling across the Atlantic on the Titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying,” he wrote in text displayed on screen.

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In the caption, Blanco mentioned, “the things we do for love.” Blanco captioned the video, soundtracked by Sam Cooke’s “Nothing Can Change This Love.”

Blanco, who married Gomez on Sept. 27, 2025, has been open about his fear of flying in the past. During an April 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he told a story about watching Titanic on a boat with Ed Sheeran while they worked on the Grammy winner’s Divide album.